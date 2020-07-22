Rent Calculator
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM
2957 Winding Grove Drive
2957 Winding Grove Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2957 Winding Grove Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Split foyer. Lots of space for growing family. Nice 5 bedroom home with new carpet. Freshly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2957 Winding Grove Drive have any available units?
2957 Winding Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2957 Winding Grove Drive have?
Some of 2957 Winding Grove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2957 Winding Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2957 Winding Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 Winding Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2957 Winding Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 2957 Winding Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2957 Winding Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 2957 Winding Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2957 Winding Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 Winding Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 2957 Winding Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2957 Winding Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2957 Winding Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 Winding Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2957 Winding Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2957 Winding Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2957 Winding Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
