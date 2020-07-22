2950 Fields Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

$999– 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome w/ large bedrooms & minutes from shops & restaurants!



Description:

Available April 15th!



Unit features a spacious living area and easy access to the backyard. Large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and plenty of storage. Large open kitchen with breakfast area and appliances included.Community is located near Dekalb Medical Center, restaurants, and shopping. Minutes from walmart and 285.

.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

.

Elicia | LEO

678-685-9932

(404) 218-0794) Agent cell #

.

FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.