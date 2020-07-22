All apartments in DeKalb County
2950 Fields Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:35 PM

2950 Fields Drive

2950 Fields Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2950 Fields Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$999– 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome w/ large bedrooms & minutes from shops & restaurants!

Description:
Available April 15th!

Unit features a spacious living area and easy access to the backyard. Large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and plenty of storage. Large open kitchen with breakfast area and appliances included.Community is located near Dekalb Medical Center, restaurants, and shopping. Minutes from walmart and 285.
.
.
Elicia | LEO
678-685-9932
(404) 218-0794) Agent cell #
.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Fields Drive have any available units?
2950 Fields Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2950 Fields Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Fields Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Fields Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2950 Fields Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2950 Fields Drive offer parking?
No, 2950 Fields Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2950 Fields Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 Fields Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Fields Drive have a pool?
No, 2950 Fields Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2950 Fields Drive have accessible units?
No, 2950 Fields Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Fields Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 Fields Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 Fields Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 Fields Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
