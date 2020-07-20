All apartments in DeKalb County
2942 Ward Lake Way

2942 Ward Lake Way · No Longer Available
Location

2942 Ward Lake Way, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

This spacious 3 bed / 2 bath home features newer flooring throughout. It has a huge master retreat with a walk-in closet, updated kitchen and a two car garage. Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants and churches of all faiths nearby.

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM

Qualifications:
No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years.
No recent bankruptcies
Credit score of 500+
Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent
***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $1,195.00. ***

THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!!

***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY
PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS.***

***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***
***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Ward Lake Way have any available units?
2942 Ward Lake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2942 Ward Lake Way have?
Some of 2942 Ward Lake Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Ward Lake Way currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Ward Lake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Ward Lake Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2942 Ward Lake Way is pet friendly.
Does 2942 Ward Lake Way offer parking?
Yes, 2942 Ward Lake Way offers parking.
Does 2942 Ward Lake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2942 Ward Lake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Ward Lake Way have a pool?
No, 2942 Ward Lake Way does not have a pool.
Does 2942 Ward Lake Way have accessible units?
No, 2942 Ward Lake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Ward Lake Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2942 Ward Lake Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2942 Ward Lake Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2942 Ward Lake Way does not have units with air conditioning.
