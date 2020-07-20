2942 Ward Lake Way

Amenities

This spacious 3 bed / 2 bath home features newer flooring throughout. It has a huge master retreat with a walk-in closet, updated kitchen and a two car garage. Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants and churches of all faiths nearby.



***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM



Qualifications:

No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years.

No recent bankruptcies

Credit score of 500+

Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent

***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $1,195.00. ***



THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!!



***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY

PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS.***



***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***

***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.