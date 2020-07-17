Rent Calculator
2941 Fields Dr
2941 Fields Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2941 Fields Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
LOVELY 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE END UNIT AVAILABLE TODAY. OWNER PREFERS SECTION 8 OK MUST HAVE A 3 BEDROOM VOUCHER NOT A 2 BEDROOM VOUCHER PER THE OWNER LOTS OF SPACE FOR THE MONEY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2941 Fields Dr have any available units?
2941 Fields Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 2941 Fields Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Fields Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Fields Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2941 Fields Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 2941 Fields Dr offer parking?
No, 2941 Fields Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2941 Fields Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2941 Fields Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Fields Dr have a pool?
No, 2941 Fields Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Fields Dr have accessible units?
No, 2941 Fields Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Fields Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 Fields Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2941 Fields Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2941 Fields Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
