Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

2881 Treadway Drive

2881 Treadway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2881 Treadway Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 Treadway Drive have any available units?
2881 Treadway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2881 Treadway Drive have?
Some of 2881 Treadway Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2881 Treadway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2881 Treadway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 Treadway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2881 Treadway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2881 Treadway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2881 Treadway Drive offers parking.
Does 2881 Treadway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2881 Treadway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 Treadway Drive have a pool?
No, 2881 Treadway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2881 Treadway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2881 Treadway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 Treadway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2881 Treadway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2881 Treadway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2881 Treadway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
