Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

2860 Cocklebur Cove Court

2860 Cocklebur Cove Court · (770) 783-3737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2860 Cocklebur Cove Court, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,335

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
garage
media room
4bd Home For Rent In Decatur With Potential 5th Bd If You Need The Space!

This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program or any Subsidised Housing Voucher Program.

Light, Bright And Open Two Story Brick-frame Traditional. Spacious Plan For The Entire Family To S-p-r-e-a-d-o-u-t. Formal Living - Dining Rooms, Den With a Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen. Beautiful home with updated cabinets and matching appliances, New Paint inside, Stainless Steel Sink, Modern Faucets, Modern Light Fixtures, and so much more. Updated mechanicals.

This home is HUGE and has potential for a 5th bedroom (which can be done quickly), separate living room and dining rooms. Family room with fireplace, mud room and a sun room. Half bath on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout first floor.

Upstairs is 4 bedrooms, master has hardwoods and a separate makeup area with two closets (one is a walk in closet, the other is smaller). Modern Vanity in master bath and a shower which is right off the bedroom. Master bedroom has a fan to cool things off on hot summer nights. Two other bedrooms have carpet and one bedroom has hardwoods as well. Closet space in the hallway.

Two Car Attached Garage. Partially fenced in yard. Renovated in 2013 and again in August of 2015. Visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com

This home is a must see. Schedule your agent showing now, copy and paste the link: https://www.alhpodland.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Schools

Elementary school: Rainbow

Middle school: Chapel Hill

High school: Southwest Dekalb

Tenant Requirements

For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.
1. Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant over the age of 18

2. A copy of the SS card for each applicant over the age of 18

3. Last 90 days of pay stubs, 2 years of tax returns, W-2, Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that show income is .28 times the rent

4. No prior evictions, landlord lawsuits or disposessory filings

5. Five point criminal, credit and back ground checks, child molester, terrorist check

6. Credit score of 550 or above

7. Application Fee is $55 per person for each applicant over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older to be financially responsible for the lease

8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your circumstances.

9. First month rent required.

10. Pets of any kind are NOT allowed

11. Holding fee is equal to a full first month rent.
What's near 2860 Cocklebur Cove Ct

Whole Foods Distance 9.71 miles

Trader Joes Distance 9.33 miles

Starbucks Distance 1.51 miles

Hartsfield - Jackson Atlanta Intl is ... 12.10 miles

Landmarks Oakhurst Dog Park, Candler Park, Dance 411, Davidson-Arabia Nature Preserve, Martinis and IMAX, Atlanta Zombie Apocalypse, Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Starlight Drive-In Theatre, AMC North DeKalb Mall 16, Fernbank Science Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court have any available units?
2860 Cocklebur Cove Court has a unit available for $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court have?
Some of 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Cocklebur Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court is pet friendly.
Does 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court offer parking?
Yes, 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court offers parking.
Does 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court have a pool?
No, 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2860 Cocklebur Cove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
