2860 Cocklebur Cove Court

4bd Home For Rent In Decatur With Potential 5th Bd If You Need The Space!



This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program or any Subsidised Housing Voucher Program.



Light, Bright And Open Two Story Brick-frame Traditional. Spacious Plan For The Entire Family To S-p-r-e-a-d-o-u-t. Formal Living - Dining Rooms, Den With a Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen. Beautiful home with updated cabinets and matching appliances, New Paint inside, Stainless Steel Sink, Modern Faucets, Modern Light Fixtures, and so much more. Updated mechanicals.



This home is HUGE and has potential for a 5th bedroom (which can be done quickly), separate living room and dining rooms. Family room with fireplace, mud room and a sun room. Half bath on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout first floor.



Upstairs is 4 bedrooms, master has hardwoods and a separate makeup area with two closets (one is a walk in closet, the other is smaller). Modern Vanity in master bath and a shower which is right off the bedroom. Master bedroom has a fan to cool things off on hot summer nights. Two other bedrooms have carpet and one bedroom has hardwoods as well. Closet space in the hallway.



Two Car Attached Garage. Partially fenced in yard. Renovated in 2013 and again in August of 2015. Visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com



This home is a must see. Schedule your agent showing now, copy and paste the link: https://www.alhpodland.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent



Schools



Elementary school: Rainbow



Middle school: Chapel Hill



High school: Southwest Dekalb



Tenant Requirements



For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.

1. Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant over the age of 18



2. A copy of the SS card for each applicant over the age of 18



3. Last 90 days of pay stubs, 2 years of tax returns, W-2, Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that show income is .28 times the rent



4. No prior evictions, landlord lawsuits or disposessory filings



5. Five point criminal, credit and back ground checks, child molester, terrorist check



6. Credit score of 550 or above



7. Application Fee is $55 per person for each applicant over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older to be financially responsible for the lease



8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your circumstances.



9. First month rent required.



10. Pets of any kind are NOT allowed



11. Holding fee is equal to a full first month rent.

What's near 2860 Cocklebur Cove Ct



Whole Foods Distance 9.71 miles



Trader Joes Distance 9.33 miles



Starbucks Distance 1.51 miles



Hartsfield - Jackson Atlanta Intl is ... 12.10 miles



Landmarks Oakhurst Dog Park, Candler Park, Dance 411, Davidson-Arabia Nature Preserve, Martinis and IMAX, Atlanta Zombie Apocalypse, Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Starlight Drive-In Theatre, AMC North DeKalb Mall 16, Fernbank Science Center



Decatur Property Management



ALH|Podland Realty LLC. has spent last seven years perfecting its systems and processes and improving the way Decatur property management services are done, so you can trust ALH|Podland Realty LLC. professional property management services to give you professional, timely, courteous and accurate service.



Our responsive team of highly-trained specialists is prepared to meet the extensive demands of Decatur property management is a 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Our licensed builder oversees all maintenance issues and has a crew of professionals to resolve any issue that comes up. From evictions and troublesome tenants, to marketing and understanding legal issues, we know what works, what rents, and how to get more from your property-with less disruptions for you. We have the experience, licensing and insurance to save you money, help you make money and avoid costly mistakes.



Decatur property management can be a difficult business, which is why more investors are leaving their properties in the hands of professional property management companies. Whether you own one rental home or a large portfolio of investment properties, ALH|Podland Realty LLC. has the expertise you can count on and trust.



