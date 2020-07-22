All apartments in DeKalb County
2805 NE Expressway

2805 Northeast Expressway · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Northeast Expressway, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Property Amenities
Charming one bedroom apartment in great location off access road (I-85). Easy access to Buckhead and Downtown. Private porch with great views. Adorable condo includes premium tile floors throughout bedroom, dining room, living room combo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 NE Expressway have any available units?
2805 NE Expressway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2805 NE Expressway have?
Some of 2805 NE Expressway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 NE Expressway currently offering any rent specials?
2805 NE Expressway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 NE Expressway pet-friendly?
No, 2805 NE Expressway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2805 NE Expressway offer parking?
No, 2805 NE Expressway does not offer parking.
Does 2805 NE Expressway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 NE Expressway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 NE Expressway have a pool?
No, 2805 NE Expressway does not have a pool.
Does 2805 NE Expressway have accessible units?
No, 2805 NE Expressway does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 NE Expressway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 NE Expressway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 NE Expressway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 NE Expressway does not have units with air conditioning.
