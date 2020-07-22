2805 Northeast Expressway, DeKalb County, GA 30345
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Charming one bedroom apartment in great location off access road (I-85). Easy access to Buckhead and Downtown. Private porch with great views. Adorable condo includes premium tile floors throughout bedroom, dining room, living room combo
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2805 NE Expressway have any available units?
2805 NE Expressway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2805 NE Expressway have?
Some of 2805 NE Expressway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 NE Expressway currently offering any rent specials?
2805 NE Expressway is not currently offering any rent specials.