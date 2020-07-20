All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2776 Vining Ridge Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2776 Vining Ridge Ter
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:17 AM

2776 Vining Ridge Ter

2776 Vining Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2776 Vining Ridge Terrace, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great rental home close to the city! Recently renovated with new carpet and fresh paint. Rent is $1050 per month. $1050 security deposit or higher based on qualification. No pets. Application fee is $50 For application requirements please call agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2776 Vining Ridge Ter have any available units?
2776 Vining Ridge Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2776 Vining Ridge Ter have?
Some of 2776 Vining Ridge Ter's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2776 Vining Ridge Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2776 Vining Ridge Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2776 Vining Ridge Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2776 Vining Ridge Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2776 Vining Ridge Ter offer parking?
No, 2776 Vining Ridge Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2776 Vining Ridge Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2776 Vining Ridge Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2776 Vining Ridge Ter have a pool?
No, 2776 Vining Ridge Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2776 Vining Ridge Ter have accessible units?
No, 2776 Vining Ridge Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2776 Vining Ridge Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2776 Vining Ridge Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 2776 Vining Ridge Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2776 Vining Ridge Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University