2776 Vining Ridge Terrace, DeKalb County, GA 30034
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great rental home close to the city! Recently renovated with new carpet and fresh paint. Rent is $1050 per month. $1050 security deposit or higher based on qualification. No pets. Application fee is $50 For application requirements please call agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2776 Vining Ridge Ter have any available units?
2776 Vining Ridge Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2776 Vining Ridge Ter have?
Some of 2776 Vining Ridge Ter's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2776 Vining Ridge Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2776 Vining Ridge Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.