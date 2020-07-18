All apartments in DeKalb County
2725 Rainbow Forest Drive

2725 Rainbow Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Rainbow Forest Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive have any available units?
2725 Rainbow Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive have?
Some of 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Rainbow Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Rainbow Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
