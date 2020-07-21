All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2673 River Summit Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2673 River Summit Lane
Last updated July 24 2019 at 8:54 PM

2673 River Summit Lane

2673 River Summit Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2673 River Summit Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,385, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,385, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2673 River Summit Lane have any available units?
2673 River Summit Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2673 River Summit Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2673 River Summit Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2673 River Summit Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2673 River Summit Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2673 River Summit Lane offer parking?
No, 2673 River Summit Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2673 River Summit Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2673 River Summit Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2673 River Summit Lane have a pool?
No, 2673 River Summit Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2673 River Summit Lane have accessible units?
No, 2673 River Summit Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2673 River Summit Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2673 River Summit Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2673 River Summit Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2673 River Summit Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane
Lithonia, GA 30058

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University