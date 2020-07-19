All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2596 Raintree Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2596 Raintree Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2596 Raintree Drive NE

2596 Raintree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2596 Raintree Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just updated ranch home, fresh paint inside and outside, updated bathrooms, remodeled kitchen cabinetry and granite counter, brand new appliances. Huge deck and sunroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have any available units?
2596 Raintree Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have?
Some of 2596 Raintree Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2596 Raintree Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2596 Raintree Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2596 Raintree Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2596 Raintree Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE offer parking?
No, 2596 Raintree Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2596 Raintree Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2596 Raintree Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2596 Raintree Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2596 Raintree Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2596 Raintree Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University