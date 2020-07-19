Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2596 Raintree Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2596 Raintree Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2596 Raintree Drive NE
2596 Raintree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2596 Raintree Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30345
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just updated ranch home, fresh paint inside and outside, updated bathrooms, remodeled kitchen cabinetry and granite counter, brand new appliances. Huge deck and sunroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have any available units?
2596 Raintree Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have?
Some of 2596 Raintree Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2596 Raintree Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2596 Raintree Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2596 Raintree Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2596 Raintree Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE offer parking?
No, 2596 Raintree Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2596 Raintree Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2596 Raintree Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2596 Raintree Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2596 Raintree Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2596 Raintree Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2596 Raintree Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
