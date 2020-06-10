All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

2544 Piering Dr

2544 Piering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2544 Piering Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious, Brand New 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home Available NOW!

Close to shopping, restaurants and more, with quick access to hwys 20/124/278. This home offers washer/dryer hookups, carpet and vinyl flooring, AC, kitchen includes dishwasher and electric range/oven, patio.

Resident is responsible for all utilities.

Property Address: 2544 Piering Dr, Lithonia, Georgia 30038.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5583554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Piering Dr have any available units?
2544 Piering Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2544 Piering Dr have?
Some of 2544 Piering Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 Piering Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Piering Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Piering Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2544 Piering Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2544 Piering Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2544 Piering Dr offers parking.
Does 2544 Piering Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2544 Piering Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Piering Dr have a pool?
No, 2544 Piering Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2544 Piering Dr have accessible units?
No, 2544 Piering Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Piering Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2544 Piering Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2544 Piering Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2544 Piering Dr has units with air conditioning.
