2541 Lancewood

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3bd/2.5ba in excellent location. Home offers spacious floorplan w/fireplace in family room and separate dinning room. Home has large master suite with walk- in closet and garden tub. Home is located close to schools and shopping. A must see!