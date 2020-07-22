2541 Lancewood

Lovely 3bd/2.5ba in excellent location. Home offers spacious floorplan w/fireplace in family room and separate dinning room. Home has large master suite with walk- in closet and garden tub. Home is located close to schools and shopping. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
