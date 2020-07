Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEED CORPORATE LODGING?... CORONA VIRUS RELOCATION?... LOOKING FOR A SHORT TERM LEASE?... OR SEARCHING FOR A SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE FURNISHED HOME TO RENT? LOOK NO FURTHER!! THIS CLEAN AND COZY 4 BR / 3 FULL BATH RANCH IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE ECHO LAKE COMMUNITY IS FOR YOU. THE HOME FEATURES A MODERN, RECENTLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND. THE MASTER INCLUDES A BEAUTIFUL DOUBLE VANITY AND SEPARATE TILED SHOWER WITH SEAT. THE 4TH BEDROOM FEATURES LARGE PANORAMIC WINDOWS AND A PRIVATE BATH. YOU WILL BE IN WALKING DISTANCE TO OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY AND LAKESIDE HIGH SCHOOL, TWO OF THE AREA'S BEST SCHOOLS. IF YOU'D LIKE YOU CAN EVEN BRING YOUR PET ALONG FOR A SMALL PET DEPOSIT.