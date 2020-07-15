Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2415 Piering dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2415 Piering dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2415 Piering dr
2415 Piering Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2415 Piering Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhome for rent new carpet new paint
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2415 Piering dr have any available units?
2415 Piering dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2415 Piering dr have?
Some of 2415 Piering dr's amenities include dishwasher, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2415 Piering dr currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Piering dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Piering dr pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Piering dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 2415 Piering dr offer parking?
No, 2415 Piering dr does not offer parking.
Does 2415 Piering dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Piering dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Piering dr have a pool?
No, 2415 Piering dr does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Piering dr have accessible units?
No, 2415 Piering dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Piering dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 Piering dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 Piering dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 Piering dr does not have units with air conditioning.
