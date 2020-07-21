Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2415 Lauderdale Drive NE
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:17 PM
1 of 43
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2415 Lauderdale Drive NE
2415 Lauderdale Drive Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2415 Lauderdale Drive Northeast, DeKalb County, GA 30345
Northlake
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Real wood hardwood floor on the first and second floor. Vinyl Plank water proof floor in the basement. Granite counter top.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE have any available units?
2415 Lauderdale Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE have?
Some of 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Lauderdale Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE offer parking?
No, 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 Lauderdale Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane
Lithonia, GA 30058
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University