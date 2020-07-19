2386 Boulder Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

This is a very nice house with 6 bed rooms and 3 baths. Completely renovated inside. New paint. New floors. Lots of space. Nice neighborhood. Featuring a Great Master bed room with private master bath, Full size open kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Living Room with fireplace and Dining Room. Back porch with nice view and privacy. 2 car garage. Only a few minutes to shopping, restaurants.

Quick access to major express ways.



Sec 8: MUST have 5BR+ AND 2k+ Income

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.