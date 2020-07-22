Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2383 Peachwood Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2383 Peachwood Circle NE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2383 Peachwood Circle NE
2383 Peachwood Circle Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2383 Peachwood Circle Northeast, DeKalb County, GA 30345
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bed 2 bath duplex on quiet dead end street, fenced yard, updated kitchen and baths. Unit can be furnished or unfurnished. Very nice unit, no carpet, private parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2383 Peachwood Circle NE have any available units?
2383 Peachwood Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2383 Peachwood Circle NE have?
Some of 2383 Peachwood Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2383 Peachwood Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
2383 Peachwood Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2383 Peachwood Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 2383 Peachwood Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 2383 Peachwood Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 2383 Peachwood Circle NE offers parking.
Does 2383 Peachwood Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2383 Peachwood Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2383 Peachwood Circle NE have a pool?
No, 2383 Peachwood Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 2383 Peachwood Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 2383 Peachwood Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2383 Peachwood Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2383 Peachwood Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2383 Peachwood Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2383 Peachwood Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
