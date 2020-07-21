All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:51 PM

2312 Leslie Brook Drive

2312 Leslie Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2312 Leslie Brook Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Leslie Brook Drive have any available units?
2312 Leslie Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2312 Leslie Brook Drive have?
Some of 2312 Leslie Brook Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Leslie Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Leslie Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Leslie Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Leslie Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2312 Leslie Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Leslie Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 2312 Leslie Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Leslie Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Leslie Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 2312 Leslie Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Leslie Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2312 Leslie Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Leslie Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Leslie Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Leslie Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 Leslie Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
