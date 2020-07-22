All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

2225 Emerald Castle Drive

2225 Emerald Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Emerald Castle Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Emerald Castle Drive have any available units?
2225 Emerald Castle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2225 Emerald Castle Drive have?
Some of 2225 Emerald Castle Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Emerald Castle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Emerald Castle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Emerald Castle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Emerald Castle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2225 Emerald Castle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Emerald Castle Drive offers parking.
Does 2225 Emerald Castle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Emerald Castle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Emerald Castle Drive have a pool?
No, 2225 Emerald Castle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Emerald Castle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2225 Emerald Castle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Emerald Castle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Emerald Castle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Emerald Castle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 Emerald Castle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
