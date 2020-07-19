All apartments in DeKalb County
221 Hillandale Park Way

221 Hillandale Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

221 Hillandale Park Way, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom with a loft 3rd bedroom with new paint and new fridge being installed

Easy access to Marta bus stop or I-20
applicaiton fee $45 per adult to be filled out at www.northpointam.com
The rent is 1000 discounted rent from 1050 if paid by the first of the month by 5pm. Please call Kevin with Northpoint Asset Management 404-513-8393 to arrange a showing.

All electric
Lawn care included
Neighborhood Watch
Stonecrest Mall just minutes away.

Basic Qualfications :
applicaiton fee $45 per adult to be filled out at www.northpointam.com
3x rent in gross income ( fax or email paycheck stubs)
challenged credit ok
no evicitons in last 4 years
NO section 8

(RLNE1017410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Hillandale Park Way have any available units?
221 Hillandale Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 221 Hillandale Park Way have?
Some of 221 Hillandale Park Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Hillandale Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
221 Hillandale Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Hillandale Park Way pet-friendly?
No, 221 Hillandale Park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 221 Hillandale Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 221 Hillandale Park Way offers parking.
Does 221 Hillandale Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Hillandale Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Hillandale Park Way have a pool?
No, 221 Hillandale Park Way does not have a pool.
Does 221 Hillandale Park Way have accessible units?
No, 221 Hillandale Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Hillandale Park Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Hillandale Park Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Hillandale Park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Hillandale Park Way does not have units with air conditioning.
