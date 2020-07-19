221 Hillandale Park Way

2 bedroom with a loft 3rd bedroom with new paint and new fridge being installed
Easy access to Marta bus stop or I-20 applicaiton fee $45 per adult to be filled out at www.northpointam.com The rent is 1000 discounted rent from 1050 if paid by the first of the month by 5pm. Please call Kevin with Northpoint Asset Management 404-513-8393 to arrange a showing.
All electric Lawn care included Neighborhood Watch Stonecrest Mall just minutes away.
Basic Qualfications : applicaiton fee $45 per adult to be filled out at www.northpointam.com 3x rent in gross income ( fax or email paycheck stubs) challenged credit ok no evicitons in last 4 years NO section 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
