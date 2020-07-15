Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir.
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2204 Fairington Ridge Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2204 Fairington Ridge Cir
2204 Fairington Ridge Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2204 Fairington Ridge Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Traditional 1 level style apartment, features 3 bedroom 2 bath, living and dining room combo. 2nd floor unit, close proximity to public transportation, schools, shopping and interstate-20.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir have any available units?
2204 Fairington Ridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Fairington Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir offer parking?
No, 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir have a pool?
No, 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 Fairington Ridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
