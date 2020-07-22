All apartments in DeKalb County
2197 Stockbridge Dr

2197 Stockbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2197 Stockbridge Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
fire pit
microwave
refrigerator
Move-in ready home with huge fenced backyard, partial unfinished basement, private deck, firepit, front porch and more. Situated on quiet deadend street. Hardwoods throughout, granite, proper dedicated laundry and carport. Walk to EAV!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2197 Stockbridge Dr have any available units?
2197 Stockbridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2197 Stockbridge Dr have?
Some of 2197 Stockbridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2197 Stockbridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2197 Stockbridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2197 Stockbridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2197 Stockbridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2197 Stockbridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2197 Stockbridge Dr offers parking.
Does 2197 Stockbridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2197 Stockbridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2197 Stockbridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2197 Stockbridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2197 Stockbridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2197 Stockbridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2197 Stockbridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2197 Stockbridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2197 Stockbridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2197 Stockbridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
