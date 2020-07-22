2197 Stockbridge Dr

2197 Stockbridge Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30316 East Atlanta
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
fire pit
microwave
refrigerator
Move-in ready home with huge fenced backyard, partial unfinished basement, private deck, firepit, front porch and more. Situated on quiet deadend street. Hardwoods throughout, granite, proper dedicated laundry and carport. Walk to EAV!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
