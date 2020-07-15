All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2109 Creekview Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2109 Creekview Trl
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2109 Creekview Trl

2109 Creekview Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2109 Creekview Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE Saturday July 11th from 1pm-2pm!!
Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven years.

(RLNE5898257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Creekview Trl have any available units?
2109 Creekview Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2109 Creekview Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Creekview Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Creekview Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Creekview Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Creekview Trl offer parking?
No, 2109 Creekview Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Creekview Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Creekview Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Creekview Trl have a pool?
No, 2109 Creekview Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Creekview Trl have accessible units?
No, 2109 Creekview Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Creekview Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Creekview Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Creekview Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Creekview Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way
Decatur, GA 30033
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University