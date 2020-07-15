Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2109 Creekview Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2109 Creekview Trl
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2109 Creekview Trl
2109 Creekview Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2109 Creekview Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30035
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE Saturday July 11th from 1pm-2pm!!
Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven years.
(RLNE5898257)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 Creekview Trl have any available units?
2109 Creekview Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 2109 Creekview Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Creekview Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Creekview Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Creekview Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Creekview Trl offer parking?
No, 2109 Creekview Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Creekview Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Creekview Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Creekview Trl have a pool?
No, 2109 Creekview Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Creekview Trl have accessible units?
No, 2109 Creekview Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Creekview Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Creekview Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Creekview Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Creekview Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way
Decatur, GA 30033
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University