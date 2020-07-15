All apartments in DeKalb County
2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court
2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court

2095 Sugar Creek Falls Close Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2095 Sugar Creek Falls Close Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30316

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court have any available units?
2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court currently offering any rent specials?
2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court is pet friendly.
Does 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court offer parking?
No, 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court does not offer parking.
Does 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court have a pool?
No, 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court does not have a pool.
Does 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court have accessible units?
No, 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2095 Sugar Creek Falls Court does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

