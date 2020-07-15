All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
2046 Copperfield Circle
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

2046 Copperfield Circle

2046 Copperfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2046 Copperfield Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 Copperfield Circle have any available units?
2046 Copperfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2046 Copperfield Circle have?
Some of 2046 Copperfield Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 Copperfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2046 Copperfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 Copperfield Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2046 Copperfield Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2046 Copperfield Circle offer parking?
No, 2046 Copperfield Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2046 Copperfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 Copperfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 Copperfield Circle have a pool?
No, 2046 Copperfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2046 Copperfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 2046 Copperfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 Copperfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2046 Copperfield Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2046 Copperfield Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2046 Copperfield Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
