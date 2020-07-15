'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2046 Copperfield Circle have any available units?
2046 Copperfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2046 Copperfield Circle have?
Some of 2046 Copperfield Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 Copperfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2046 Copperfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.