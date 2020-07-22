All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

1876 Selwyn Drive

1876 Selwyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1876 Selwyn Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1876 Selwyn Drive have any available units?
1876 Selwyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1876 Selwyn Drive have?
Some of 1876 Selwyn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1876 Selwyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1876 Selwyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1876 Selwyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1876 Selwyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1876 Selwyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1876 Selwyn Drive offers parking.
Does 1876 Selwyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1876 Selwyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1876 Selwyn Drive have a pool?
No, 1876 Selwyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1876 Selwyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1876 Selwyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1876 Selwyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1876 Selwyn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1876 Selwyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1876 Selwyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
