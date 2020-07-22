1818 Northumberland Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhouse in an East Atlanta gated community. Perfect location for freeway access, shopping, and entertainment. Property is close to the East Atlanta Village, the East Lake Golf Club and minutes from Downtown. This unit has an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors on the first level. The second level is the perfect roommate floor plan. The master bedroom has a master bath and spacious walk-in closet. New Paint!!! Perfect place to call home! No Section 8 at this time.