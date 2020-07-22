All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:57 PM

1818 Northumberland Way

1818 Northumberland Way · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Northumberland Way, DeKalb County, GA 30316
Parker

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhouse in an East Atlanta gated community. Perfect location for freeway access, shopping, and entertainment. Property is close to the East Atlanta Village, the East Lake Golf Club and minutes from Downtown. This unit has an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors on the first level. The second level is the perfect roommate floor plan. The master bedroom has a master bath and spacious walk-in closet. New Paint!!! Perfect place to call home! No Section 8 at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Northumberland Way have any available units?
1818 Northumberland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1818 Northumberland Way have?
Some of 1818 Northumberland Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Northumberland Way currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Northumberland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Northumberland Way pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Northumberland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1818 Northumberland Way offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Northumberland Way offers parking.
Does 1818 Northumberland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Northumberland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Northumberland Way have a pool?
Yes, 1818 Northumberland Way has a pool.
Does 1818 Northumberland Way have accessible units?
No, 1818 Northumberland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Northumberland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Northumberland Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 Northumberland Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1818 Northumberland Way does not have units with air conditioning.
