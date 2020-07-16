All apartments in DeKalb County
1715 Lee Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

1715 Lee Street

1715 Lee Street · (678) 218-4300
Location

1715 Lee Street, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Lee Street have any available units?
1715 Lee Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1715 Lee Street have?
Some of 1715 Lee Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Lee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Lee Street pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Lee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1715 Lee Street offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Lee Street offers parking.
Does 1715 Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Lee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Lee Street have a pool?
No, 1715 Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 1715 Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Lee Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Lee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Lee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
