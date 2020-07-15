All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1660 Valencia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1660 Valencia Road
Last updated June 24 2020 at 6:44 PM

1660 Valencia Road

1660 Valencia Road · (678) 223-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1660 Valencia Road, DeKalb County, GA 30032
Parker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Valencia Road have any available units?
1660 Valencia Road has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1660 Valencia Road currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Valencia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Valencia Road pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Valencia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1660 Valencia Road offer parking?
No, 1660 Valencia Road does not offer parking.
Does 1660 Valencia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 Valencia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Valencia Road have a pool?
No, 1660 Valencia Road does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Valencia Road have accessible units?
No, 1660 Valencia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Valencia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 Valencia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 Valencia Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1660 Valencia Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1660 Valencia Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity