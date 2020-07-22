Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1520 Rogers Preserve Rd
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1520 Rogers Preserve Rd
1520 Rogers Preserve
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1520 Rogers Preserve, DeKalb County, GA 30058
Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TENANT MOVES OUT BY FEB 29 2020. ALL AGENT FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have any available units?
1520 Rogers Preserve Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have?
Some of 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd's amenities include dishwasher, ice maker, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Rogers Preserve Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd offer parking?
No, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have a pool?
No, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have accessible units?
No, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy
Lithonia, GA 30038
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University