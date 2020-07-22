All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1520 Rogers Preserve Rd
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

1520 Rogers Preserve Rd

1520 Rogers Preserve · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1520 Rogers Preserve, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TENANT MOVES OUT BY FEB 29 2020. ALL AGENT FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have any available units?
1520 Rogers Preserve Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have?
Some of 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd's amenities include dishwasher, ice maker, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Rogers Preserve Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd offer parking?
No, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have a pool?
No, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have accessible units?
No, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Rogers Preserve Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy
Lithonia, GA 30038
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University