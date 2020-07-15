All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1420 Denfield Court

1420 Denfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Denfield Court, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Located in a cul de sac, there is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Denfield Court have any available units?
1420 Denfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 1420 Denfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Denfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Denfield Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Denfield Court is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Denfield Court offer parking?
No, 1420 Denfield Court does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Denfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Denfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Denfield Court have a pool?
No, 1420 Denfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Denfield Court have accessible units?
No, 1420 Denfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Denfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Denfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Denfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Denfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.
