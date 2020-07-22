Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1415 Brookside Manor Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1415 Brookside Manor Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1415 Brookside Manor Court
1415 Brookside Manor Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1415 Brookside Manor Court, DeKalb County, GA 30084
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c1c7ab002 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 Brookside Manor Court have any available units?
1415 Brookside Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 1415 Brookside Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Brookside Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Brookside Manor Court pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Brookside Manor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 1415 Brookside Manor Court offer parking?
No, 1415 Brookside Manor Court does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Brookside Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Brookside Manor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Brookside Manor Court have a pool?
No, 1415 Brookside Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Brookside Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 1415 Brookside Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Brookside Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Brookside Manor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Brookside Manor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Brookside Manor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
