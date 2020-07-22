All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1393 Red Cedar Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1393 Red Cedar Trail
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

1393 Red Cedar Trail

1393 Red Cedar Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1393 Red Cedar Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/20/20 New Renovation - Property Id: 239874

New renovation with nice deck. New fire and Co2 detection. New plumbing. Fresh new appliances carpeting and washer dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239874
Property Id 239874

(RLNE5625216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have any available units?
1393 Red Cedar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have?
Some of 1393 Red Cedar Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1393 Red Cedar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1393 Red Cedar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1393 Red Cedar Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1393 Red Cedar Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail offer parking?
No, 1393 Red Cedar Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1393 Red Cedar Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have a pool?
No, 1393 Red Cedar Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have accessible units?
No, 1393 Red Cedar Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1393 Red Cedar Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1393 Red Cedar Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University