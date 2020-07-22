Available 04/20/20 New Renovation - Property Id: 239874
New renovation with nice deck. New fire and Co2 detection. New plumbing. Fresh new appliances carpeting and washer dryer. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239874 Property Id 239874
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have any available units?
1393 Red Cedar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have?
Some of 1393 Red Cedar Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1393 Red Cedar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1393 Red Cedar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1393 Red Cedar Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1393 Red Cedar Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail offer parking?
No, 1393 Red Cedar Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1393 Red Cedar Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have a pool?
No, 1393 Red Cedar Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have accessible units?
No, 1393 Red Cedar Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1393 Red Cedar Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1393 Red Cedar Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1393 Red Cedar Trail does not have units with air conditioning.