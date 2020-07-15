All apartments in DeKalb County
13301 Waldrop Cov.

13301 Waldrop Cove · No Longer Available
Location

13301 Waldrop Cove, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW WINDOW BLINDs, Lovely 3 Bed/2 Full Bath, condo built in 2005, 1300 ft, on 3rd floor, ALL Electrical. Rent including trash fee, Water fee. Move in 1 week. Show only to Pre-qualified tenants. Do not disturb the current tenants.
Section 8 welcome, voucher needs to be 3 bed, minimum $1100 include water and trash fees. Call for details.
We need 3xRents income, no Recent evictions. Credit score will be used for reference about 540, 550 is ok. If you have old evictions/credit score too low we may need more deposit to specially approve you.
Please fill out the online application $35:
https://yellowrockpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

