13301 Waldrop Cov.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW WINDOW BLINDs, Lovely 3 Bed/2 Full Bath, condo built in 2005, 1300 ft, on 3rd floor, ALL Electrical. Rent including trash fee, Water fee. Move in 1 week. Show only to Pre-qualified tenants. Do not disturb the current tenants.

Section 8 welcome, voucher needs to be 3 bed, minimum $1100 include water and trash fees. Call for details.

We need 3xRents income, no Recent evictions. Credit score will be used for reference about 540, 550 is ok. If you have old evictions/credit score too low we may need more deposit to specially approve you.

Please fill out the online application $35:

https://yellowrockpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator