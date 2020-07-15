1296 Diamond Ave SE

Amenities

Beautiful house in Atlanta! - Charming ranch style completely renovated inside & out. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. Elegant up to date kitchen with granite counter tops and white cabinets, large laundry room. Featuring 3 nice bedrooms, 2 full baths and a oversize bonus room great for storage. Hugh fence in back yard. Great quiet Neighborhood. Lovely Home. Close to East Atlanta Village. Stainless Once a tenant is approved Steel appliances will be installed. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Small pets up to 25 pounds are allowed. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4944409)