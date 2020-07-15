All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1296 Diamond Ave SE

1296 Diamond Avenue Southeast · (678) 929-4345
Location

1296 Diamond Avenue Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30316

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1296 Diamond Ave SE · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1418 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful house in Atlanta! - Charming ranch style completely renovated inside & out. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. Elegant up to date kitchen with granite counter tops and white cabinets, large laundry room. Featuring 3 nice bedrooms, 2 full baths and a oversize bonus room great for storage. Hugh fence in back yard. Great quiet Neighborhood. Lovely Home. Close to East Atlanta Village. Stainless Once a tenant is approved Steel appliances will be installed. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Small pets up to 25 pounds are allowed. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4944409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1296 Diamond Ave SE have any available units?
1296 Diamond Ave SE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1296 Diamond Ave SE have?
Some of 1296 Diamond Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1296 Diamond Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1296 Diamond Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1296 Diamond Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1296 Diamond Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1296 Diamond Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1296 Diamond Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1296 Diamond Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1296 Diamond Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1296 Diamond Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1296 Diamond Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1296 Diamond Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1296 Diamond Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1296 Diamond Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1296 Diamond Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1296 Diamond Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1296 Diamond Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
