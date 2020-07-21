All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
1275 To Lani Farm Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1275 To Lani Farm Road

1275 to Lani Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

1275 to Lani Farm Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Stone Mountain, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 To Lani Farm Road have any available units?
1275 To Lani Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1275 To Lani Farm Road have?
Some of 1275 To Lani Farm Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 To Lani Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
1275 To Lani Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 To Lani Farm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1275 To Lani Farm Road is pet friendly.
Does 1275 To Lani Farm Road offer parking?
Yes, 1275 To Lani Farm Road offers parking.
Does 1275 To Lani Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 To Lani Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 To Lani Farm Road have a pool?
No, 1275 To Lani Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 1275 To Lani Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 1275 To Lani Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 To Lani Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 To Lani Farm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 To Lani Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 To Lani Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
