All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive

1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive have any available units?
1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1163 Mainstreet Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University