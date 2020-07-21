All apartments in DeKalb County
1129 Winston Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

1129 Winston Drive

1129 Winston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1129 Winston Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 Winston Drive have any available units?
1129 Winston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1129 Winston Drive have?
Some of 1129 Winston Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 Winston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Winston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Winston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1129 Winston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1129 Winston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1129 Winston Drive offers parking.
Does 1129 Winston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 Winston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Winston Drive have a pool?
No, 1129 Winston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1129 Winston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1129 Winston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Winston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 Winston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 Winston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 Winston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
