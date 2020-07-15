1105 Huntington Place Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30058
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely move in ready single family home in Lithonia. This property features new paint, flooring and lots of space. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Conveniently located closed to shopping and dining. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 Huntington Place Cir have any available units?
1105 Huntington Place Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1105 Huntington Place Cir have?
Some of 1105 Huntington Place Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Huntington Place Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Huntington Place Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.