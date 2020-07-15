1105 Huntington Place Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Lovely move in ready single family home in Lithonia. This property features new paint, flooring and lots of space. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Conveniently located closed to shopping and dining. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!