All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1022 Thornewood Lane.
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1022 Thornewood Lane
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 5
1022 Thornewood Lane
1022 Thornwoode Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1022 Thornwoode Ln, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Townhouse - Very cute Townhome located at 1022 Thornwoode Lane, Stone Mountain, GA. 1022 Thornwoode Ln has 2 beds, 2 baths.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3481869)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1022 Thornewood Lane have any available units?
1022 Thornewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 1022 Thornewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Thornewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Thornewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Thornewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 1022 Thornewood Lane offer parking?
No, 1022 Thornewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Thornewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Thornewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Thornewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1022 Thornewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Thornewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1022 Thornewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Thornewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Thornewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Thornewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Thornewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
