The Slate at Decatur.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool bbq/grill accessible clubhouse dog park e-payments key fob access online portal

The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do. Our gated community offers one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with stainless steel appliances, new plank flooring, granite counter tops and sleek new lighting fixtures. We are pet friendly and our amenity list features an updated Swimming Pool, BBQ/Picnic Area, Fitness Center, On-Site Maintenance and so much more.



Living at The Slate will give you more than a home, we provide an experience sure to please!