All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like
The Slate at Decatur.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
The Slate at Decatur
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

The Slate at Decatur

3841 Kensington Rd · (404) 738-7345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease and move in by 7/11 to receive half off of August. Apply within 24hrs of your tour and we'll waive your $150 administrative fee!
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA 30032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit P128 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit J077 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit Q142 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit T170 · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Unit W193 · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Unit T163 · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Slate at Decatur.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do. Our gated community offers one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with stainless steel appliances, new plank flooring, granite counter tops and sleek new lighting fixtures. We are pet friendly and our amenity list features an updated Swimming Pool, BBQ/Picnic Area, Fitness Center, On-Site Maintenance and so much more.

Living at The Slate will give you more than a home, we provide an experience sure to please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $300/Pet
rent: $20/Pet
restrictions: 30 lbs; No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Slate at Decatur have any available units?
The Slate at Decatur has 6 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Slate at Decatur have?
Some of The Slate at Decatur's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Slate at Decatur currently offering any rent specials?
The Slate at Decatur is offering the following rent specials: Lease and move in by 7/11 to receive half off of August. Apply within 24hrs of your tour and we'll waive your $150 administrative fee!
Is The Slate at Decatur pet-friendly?
Yes, The Slate at Decatur is pet friendly.
Does The Slate at Decatur offer parking?
Yes, The Slate at Decatur offers parking.
Does The Slate at Decatur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Slate at Decatur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Slate at Decatur have a pool?
Yes, The Slate at Decatur has a pool.
Does The Slate at Decatur have accessible units?
Yes, The Slate at Decatur has accessible units.
Does The Slate at Decatur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Slate at Decatur has units with dishwashers.
Does The Slate at Decatur have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Slate at Decatur has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 BedroomsDecatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsDecatur Pet Friendly PlacesDecatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great LakesDowntown Decatur

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLife UniversityMorehouse CollegeGeorgia Gwinnett College