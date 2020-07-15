The Slate at Decatur.

Amenities
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do. Our gated community offers one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with stainless steel appliances, new plank flooring, granite counter tops and sleek new lighting fixtures. We are pet friendly and our amenity list features an updated Swimming Pool, BBQ/Picnic Area, Fitness Center, On-Site Maintenance and so much more.
Living at The Slate will give you more than a home, we provide an experience sure to please!