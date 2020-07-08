All apartments in Decatur
Decatur, GA
Inkwell Decatur
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Inkwell Decatur

2588 Decatur Village Drive · (914) 279-5995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Savings
1 MONTH FREE* on select homes. Restrictions Apply.
Location

2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1423 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 1523 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 1429 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1511 · Avail. now

$2,114

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 1509 · Avail. now

$2,114

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 1209 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,114

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Inkwell Decatur.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
car wash area
dog park
internet access
smoke-free community
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.

Impressive character awaits you inside your apartment, where you will enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing! Every apartment features lofty ceilings, 2" faux-wooden blinds, ceiling fans with lighting, modern track and pendant lighting, granite countertops in the bathrooms, plush carpet, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring, covered garage parking, framed vanity mirrors, and a washer/dryer in-home. Our gourmet kitchens offer stainless steel appliances, executive chef undermount sinks, designer tile backsplashes, granite countertops, and sleek modern cabinetry. Select homes also include upscale wood-finish flooring, walk-in showers with rain shower heads, luxurious soaking tubs, large walk-in closets, and/or a relaxing patio or balcony!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot. Covered lot. Attached Parking Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Inkwell Decatur have any available units?
Inkwell Decatur has 44 units available starting at $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Inkwell Decatur have?
Some of Inkwell Decatur's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Inkwell Decatur currently offering any rent specials?
Inkwell Decatur is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE* on select homes. Restrictions Apply.
Is Inkwell Decatur pet-friendly?
Yes, Inkwell Decatur is pet friendly.
Does Inkwell Decatur offer parking?
Yes, Inkwell Decatur offers parking.
Does Inkwell Decatur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Inkwell Decatur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Inkwell Decatur have a pool?
Yes, Inkwell Decatur has a pool.
Does Inkwell Decatur have accessible units?
Yes, Inkwell Decatur has accessible units.
Does Inkwell Decatur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Inkwell Decatur has units with dishwashers.
Does Inkwell Decatur have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Inkwell Decatur has units with air conditioning.
