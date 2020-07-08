Amenities

Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.



Impressive character awaits you inside your apartment, where you will enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing! Every apartment features lofty ceilings, 2" faux-wooden blinds, ceiling fans with lighting, modern track and pendant lighting, granite countertops in the bathrooms, plush carpet, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring, covered garage parking, framed vanity mirrors, and a washer/dryer in-home. Our gourmet kitchens offer stainless steel appliances, executive chef undermount sinks, designer tile backsplashes, granite countertops, and sleek modern cabinetry. Select homes also include upscale wood-finish flooring, walk-in showers with rain shower heads, luxurious soaking tubs, large walk-in closets, and/or a relaxing patio or balcony!