743 Scott Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

743 Scott Boulevard

743 Scott Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

743 Scott Boulevard, Decatur, GA 30030
Clairemont-Great Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to LIT Property Services and our featured listing of Park at Westchester Apartments.

Park at Westchester is affordable, but you won't give up any of the upgrades you'd expect in a nicely appointed and updated apartment home. Our design offers you a specious two bedroom, one bathroom with ample closet space and even some with eat in kitchens! And the location is superb!

Located moments from Decatur Square and across the street from Westchester Elementary, and surrounded by historic homes, you'll find yourself enjoying a relaxing stroll throughout the neighborhood, or visiting a local coffee shop, while others are still fighting traffic.

Our distinctive apartment homes feature:

• White appliances
• Ceiling fans
• Central Heat and Air
• Washer and Dryer INCLUDED.

Don’t miss your opportunity to have an address of distinction! Application fee is $75 per person and $150 Administration fee.

Please be advised that we are currently not accepting any housing vouchers.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact our property manager Trey Simpson at 404-637-2345 or TSimpson@livingintown.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

