606 Coventry Rd

Amenities
Charming, spacious top-floor condo in small, 6-unit building. Hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite counters & white cabinets. Living room/dining room combo area with exposed brick. Large bedrooms, one w/double closets. No gas bill; Tenant pays water and power. Coin-operated washer/dryer in bsmt. Dedicated space in basement for additional storage. $45 application/adult. No Smokers. No Section 8. Security deposit due immediately upon application acceptance & lease must begin within 30 days. Small pets negotiable w/fee.