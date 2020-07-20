All apartments in Decatur
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

606 Coventry Rd

606 Coventry Road · No Longer Available
Location

606 Coventry Road, Decatur, GA 30030
Chelsea Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, spacious top-floor condo in small, 6-unit building. Hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite counters & white cabinets. Living room/dining room combo area with exposed brick. Large bedrooms, one w/double closets. No gas bill; Tenant pays water and power. Coin-operated washer/dryer in bsmt. Dedicated space in basement for additional storage. $45 application/adult. No Smokers. No Section 8. Security deposit due immediately upon application acceptance & lease must begin within 30 days. Small pets negotiable w/fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Coventry Rd have any available units?
606 Coventry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 606 Coventry Rd have?
Some of 606 Coventry Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Coventry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
606 Coventry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Coventry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Coventry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 606 Coventry Rd offer parking?
No, 606 Coventry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 606 Coventry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Coventry Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Coventry Rd have a pool?
No, 606 Coventry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 606 Coventry Rd have accessible units?
No, 606 Coventry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Coventry Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Coventry Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Coventry Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Coventry Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
