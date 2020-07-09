Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 605 Clairemont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
605 Clairemont Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
605 Clairemont Avenue
605 Clairemont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Clairemont-Great Lakes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
605 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Clairemont-Great Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/653158f0ac ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Clairemont Avenue have any available units?
605 Clairemont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Decatur, GA
.
Is 605 Clairemont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
605 Clairemont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Clairemont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 605 Clairemont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Decatur
.
Does 605 Clairemont Avenue offer parking?
No, 605 Clairemont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 605 Clairemont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Clairemont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Clairemont Avenue have a pool?
No, 605 Clairemont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 605 Clairemont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 605 Clairemont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Clairemont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Clairemont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Clairemont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Clairemont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way
Decatur, GA 30033
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr
Decatur, GA 30034
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Similar Pages
Decatur 1 Bedrooms
Decatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Apartments with Parking
Decatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College