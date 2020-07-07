All apartments in Decatur
405 Melrose Ave

405 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

405 Melrose Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Adair Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d1d406071 ---- Located in the sought after City of Decatur school district, this 4 bed 3.5 bath home w/ 2-car attached garage parking is short walking distance to Oakhurst Village & Downtown Decatur. What makes this home alluring is its size (there\'s room to grow), & the modern floor plan which is perfect for entertaining. The layout includes an oversized family room, formal living room/den, gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings and a \"wow\" of a kitchen. Trying to buy just the right home in City of Decatur is a challenge. This may be the home you have been hoping to find. Call today. Price Sqft: $308 Lot: 8,712 sqft Parking: No Data Heating: Forced air Cooling: Central

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Melrose Ave have any available units?
405 Melrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
Is 405 Melrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
405 Melrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Melrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 405 Melrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 405 Melrose Ave offer parking?
Yes, 405 Melrose Ave offers parking.
Does 405 Melrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Melrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Melrose Ave have a pool?
No, 405 Melrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 405 Melrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 405 Melrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Melrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Melrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Melrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Melrose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

