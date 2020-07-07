405 Melrose Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d1d406071 ---- Located in the sought after City of Decatur school district, this 4 bed 3.5 bath home w/ 2-car attached garage parking is short walking distance to Oakhurst Village & Downtown Decatur. What makes this home alluring is its size (there\'s room to grow), & the modern floor plan which is perfect for entertaining. The layout includes an oversized family room, formal living room/den, gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings and a \"wow\" of a kitchen. Trying to buy just the right home in City of Decatur is a challenge. This may be the home you have been hoping to find. Call today. Price Sqft: $308 Lot: 8,712 sqft Parking: No Data Heating: Forced air Cooling: Central