303 Ridgeland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Tranquil & spacious City of Decatur home on low traffic dead end street. Optimally located in Decatur Heights and the award winning Glennwood Elementary and state of the art Talley Street Upper Elementary district. Spacious master suite at rear of home. Vaulted family room. Dual screened porches. Large level backyard. Walk to Schools, Decatur Square, Marta, Glen Creek Nature Preserve. Close to Emory Dekalb Medical/Agnes Scott/CDC/Emory Campus/Whole Foods/Farmers Market. Owner will consider short term (6-8 Months) leases.