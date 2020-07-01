All apartments in Decatur
Last updated December 19 2019 at 6:02 AM

303 Ridgeland Avenue

303 Ridgeland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

303 Ridgeland Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Decatur Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tranquil & spacious City of Decatur home on low traffic dead end street. Optimally located in Decatur Heights and the award winning Glennwood Elementary and state of the art Talley Street Upper Elementary district. Spacious master suite at rear of home. Vaulted family room. Dual screened porches. Large level backyard. Walk to Schools, Decatur Square, Marta, Glen Creek Nature Preserve. Close to Emory Dekalb Medical/Agnes Scott/CDC/Emory Campus/Whole Foods/Farmers Market. Owner will consider short term (6-8 Months) leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Ridgeland Avenue have any available units?
303 Ridgeland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 303 Ridgeland Avenue have?
Some of 303 Ridgeland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Ridgeland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
303 Ridgeland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Ridgeland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 303 Ridgeland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 303 Ridgeland Avenue offer parking?
No, 303 Ridgeland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 303 Ridgeland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Ridgeland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Ridgeland Avenue have a pool?
No, 303 Ridgeland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 303 Ridgeland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 303 Ridgeland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Ridgeland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Ridgeland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Ridgeland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Ridgeland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

