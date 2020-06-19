2630 Talley St Unit 403

Amenities
Decatur City School district! This exciting loft has undergone an extensive professional renovation and is perfect for luxury-minded and style-conscious dwellers! An incomplete list of upgrades would include: high-end appliances, ventless fireplace, remote-controlled window treatments, built-in espresso maker and wine cooler, dark hardwood floors and a polished concrete sink basin. The unit is total electric and includes a storage room, laundry closet with washer/dryer included, a balcony and 2 parking spaces - one covered and one uncovered. The complex is complete with a pool, clubroom, business center and fitness center. The photos are of the actual unit - not stock photos! No pets. No section 8.