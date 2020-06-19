2630 Talley St Unit 403

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool

Decatur City School district! This exciting loft has undergone an extensive professional renovation and is perfect for luxury-minded and style-conscious dwellers! An incomplete list of upgrades would include: high-end appliances, ventless fireplace, remote-controlled window treatments, built-in espresso maker and wine cooler, dark hardwood floors and a polished concrete sink basin. The unit is total electric and includes a storage room, laundry closet with washer/dryer included, a balcony and 2 parking spaces - one covered and one uncovered. The complex is complete with a pool, clubroom, business center and fitness center. The photos are of the actual unit - not stock photos! No pets. No section 8.