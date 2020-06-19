All apartments in Decatur
2630 Talley St Unit 403

2630 Talley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Talley Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Winnona Park Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Decatur City School district! This exciting loft has undergone an extensive professional renovation and is perfect for luxury-minded and style-conscious dwellers! An incomplete list of upgrades would include: high-end appliances, ventless fireplace, remote-controlled window treatments, built-in espresso maker and wine cooler, dark hardwood floors and a polished concrete sink basin. The unit is total electric and includes a storage room, laundry closet with washer/dryer included, a balcony and 2 parking spaces - one covered and one uncovered. The complex is complete with a pool, clubroom, business center and fitness center. The photos are of the actual unit - not stock photos! No pets. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Talley St Unit 403 have any available units?
2630 Talley St Unit 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2630 Talley St Unit 403 have?
Some of 2630 Talley St Unit 403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Talley St Unit 403 currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Talley St Unit 403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Talley St Unit 403 pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Talley St Unit 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 2630 Talley St Unit 403 offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Talley St Unit 403 offers parking.
Does 2630 Talley St Unit 403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 Talley St Unit 403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Talley St Unit 403 have a pool?
Yes, 2630 Talley St Unit 403 has a pool.
Does 2630 Talley St Unit 403 have accessible units?
No, 2630 Talley St Unit 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Talley St Unit 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Talley St Unit 403 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Talley St Unit 403 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2630 Talley St Unit 403 has units with air conditioning.
