Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

2301 N Decatur Road

2301 North Decatur Road · No Longer Available
Location

2301 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033
Ridgeland Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CITY OF DECATUR SCHOOLS. Charming All-Brick Bungalow. Convenient to downtown Decatur. Not renovated but in good condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 N Decatur Road have any available units?
2301 N Decatur Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2301 N Decatur Road have?
Some of 2301 N Decatur Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 N Decatur Road currently offering any rent specials?
2301 N Decatur Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 N Decatur Road pet-friendly?
No, 2301 N Decatur Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 2301 N Decatur Road offer parking?
Yes, 2301 N Decatur Road offers parking.
Does 2301 N Decatur Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 N Decatur Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 N Decatur Road have a pool?
No, 2301 N Decatur Road does not have a pool.
Does 2301 N Decatur Road have accessible units?
No, 2301 N Decatur Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 N Decatur Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 N Decatur Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 N Decatur Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 N Decatur Road does not have units with air conditioning.

